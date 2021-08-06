SC doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local physicians are encouraging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine during any trimester.

Doctors said the severity of the illness is worse with the delta variant and are recommending that all pregnant women get the vaccine.

Doctors are even urging women who are in the hospital after giving birth to get vaccinated.

Physicians say 6 weeks postpartum is when a woman’s immune system is at its weakest.

The risk of blood clots also goes up after birth, and blood clots are a side effect of COVID, according to doctors.

Dr. Berry Campbell with Prisma Health OBGYN says the vaccine is safe during all 9 months of pregnancy and if you get it between 20 to 26 weeks your body will build an immune response that protects the baby.

He said pregnant women who are hospitalized with COVID after not being vaccinated are experiencing bad symptoms.

“Having such respiratory problems puts them at risk for ventilator and unfortunately once they get there it’s severe and many times they progress to the point of not recovering,” Dr. Campbell said.

Dr. Campbell also said he’s hearing a lot of skepticism among pregnant women and the vaccine.

He said he’s heard everything from conspiracy theories to misinformation on decreasing fertility.

Physicians say if you’re giving birth inside of a hospital, you should not be surprised if you are offered the COVID vaccine.

Prisma Health says the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do not expose the unborn child to the vaccine.

