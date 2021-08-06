One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd., RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on the 7500 block of Two Notch Road.

Officials say the suspect fired gunshots at the victim outside of a Waffle House. The victim then ran across and down the street before collapsing near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Barbara Drive.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, was rushed from the scene to an area hospital.

Deputies say they have detained a person of interest. It is unclear if the victim knew the shooter at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.