One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd., RCSD investigating

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on the 7500 block of Two Notch Road.

Officials say the suspect fired gunshots at the victim outside of a Waffle House. The victim then ran across and down the street before collapsing near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Barbara Drive.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, was rushed from the scene to an area hospital.

Deputies say they have detained a person of interest. It is unclear if the victim knew the shooter at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

