One injured in shooting in Saluda County

Horry County Police are investigating a shooting incident near Highway 90 at Bellamy Road and...
Horry County Police are investigating a shooting incident near Highway 90 at Bellamy Road and Lees Landing Circle outside Conway. (WMBF News)(clear)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident occurred on Merritt Avenue in the Town of Ridge Spring.

Officials say the victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to reports, the shooter has turned himself into law enforcement.

The Ridge Spring Police Department is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

