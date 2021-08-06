Officials searching for armed robbery suspect in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery.

The incident occurred at the Dollar General on Cassatt Road.

Officials say the business was robbed around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies believe the suspect fled the scene in a small light gray SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-425-1512.

