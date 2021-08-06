SkyView
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus

By Ray Rivera
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An MUSC employee has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting another employee on campus.

MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested on Thursday and given a $40,000 bond.

Brown’s arrest stems from an investigation that began on Monday night when authorities received information regarding a reported sexual assault that happened on campus.

A report states the victim told investigators that she was sexually assaulted while working at MUSC.

The investigator said he was further advised that the assault took place in the early morning hours of July 30. MUSC officials said the alleged assault took place at the Clinical Sciences Building.

Investigators reported that the victim said she had taken a shower since the assault, however she did keep her clothing from the night of the incident in a bag.

