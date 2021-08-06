SkyView
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’

This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New York. McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday.(Source: Paula Lobo /ABC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.”

Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.

McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into onscreen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”

She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said “the show will not be as lively without you.” McCain hooted, “my boyfriend!”

McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on “The View,” and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn’t want to commute from her Washington-area home.

Her mother said she’s looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter.

“I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time,” Cindy McCain said.

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show’s “conservative” chair.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

