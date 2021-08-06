Lexington Medical Center announces changes to visitation policy

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced changes to its current hospital visitation policies.

Going forward, only one visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the emergency department or urgent care centers.

If the lobby reaches capacity, however, visitors will not be able to stay with patients. Visitors must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her inpatient room if admitted.

These individuals should use the direct entrance to the emergency department or urgent care center upon arrival.

Only one visitor will be allowed to visit an inpatient in a non-COVID-19 unit between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. seven days a week. Visitation is limited to one visitor per patient per day.

Depending on a patient’s tower location, individuals should use the main entrance or the south entrance of the hospital. Visitors must wear masks at all times, including when visiting patients in their rooms.

A spouse or support person will be permitted while the patient is in labor or has just delivered a baby. Visitors are urged to use the main entrance of the hospital.

Only one visitor, not including the spouse or support person, is allowed to visit the mother/baby unit between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. seven days a week. Visitation is limited to one visitor per patient per day.

The birth parent and her support person will be allowed in the special care nursery. They must both have the infant identification bracelet. They were urged to enter through the main entrance of the hospital.

Only one visitor is permitted in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at the main campus and all other Lexington Medical Center facilities.

This visitor may help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted to the hospital. They are encouraged to use the main entrance upon arrival.

The new policies go into effect Monday, August 9.

