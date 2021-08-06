SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Medical Center announces changes to visitation policy

Lexington Medical Center
Lexington Medical Center(Lexington Medical Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced changes to its current hospital visitation policies.

Going forward, only one visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the emergency department or urgent care centers.

If the lobby reaches capacity, however, visitors will not be able to stay with patients. Visitors must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her inpatient room if admitted.

These individuals should use the direct entrance to the emergency department or urgent care center upon arrival.

Only one visitor will be allowed to visit an inpatient in a non-COVID-19 unit between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. seven days a week. Visitation is limited to one visitor per patient per day.

Depending on a patient’s tower location, individuals should use the main entrance or the south entrance of the hospital. Visitors must wear masks at all times, including when visiting patients in their rooms.

A spouse or support person will be permitted while the patient is in labor or has just delivered a baby. Visitors are urged to use the main entrance of the hospital.

Only one visitor, not including the spouse or support person, is allowed to visit the mother/baby unit between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. seven days a week. Visitation is limited to one visitor per patient per day.

The birth parent and her support person will be allowed in the special care nursery. They must both have the infant identification bracelet. They were urged to enter through the main entrance of the hospital.

Only one visitor is permitted in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at the main campus and all other Lexington Medical Center facilities.

This visitor may help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted to the hospital. They are encouraged to use the main entrance upon arrival.

The new policies go into effect Monday, August 9.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
SC lawmaker tests positive for COVID after suing Pelosi over mask rule
Dr. Christina Melton will officially join the agency on September 1, 2021.
SC Department of Ed. hires former LR5 superintendent
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools
Lottery officials say the odds of winning it all were 1 in 900,000.
Midlands woman wins $300,000 playing lottery

Latest News

Breanna Audette, 23, was previously arrested on similar charges in July. Now she faces dozens...
Lexington day care worker accused of throwing, grabbing, assaulting dozens of children
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd., RCSD investigating
wis
First Alert Forecast: Showers, thunder, and clouds return to the Midlands
Lexington day care worker accused of throwing, grabbing, assaulting dozens of children
Lexington day care worker accused of throwing, grabbing, assaulting dozens of children
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating