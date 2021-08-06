Lexington County woman reported missing by family

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies want the public’s help to find a Gaston woman reported missing by her family.

Carla Wells, 54, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 230 pounds, deputies said.

She has green eyes and her family last saw her with reddish-brown hair. Wells also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 803-785-8230.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.