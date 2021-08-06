Lexington County woman reported missing by family
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies want the public’s help to find a Gaston woman reported missing by her family.
Carla Wells, 54, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 230 pounds, deputies said.
She has green eyes and her family last saw her with reddish-brown hair. Wells also has multiple tattoos.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 803-785-8230.
