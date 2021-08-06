SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington County woman reported missing by family

Carla Wells, 54, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 230 pounds, deputies said.
Carla Wells, 54, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 230 pounds, deputies said.(LCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies want the public’s help to find a Gaston woman reported missing by her family.

Carla Wells, 54, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 230 pounds, deputies said.

She has green eyes and her family last saw her with reddish-brown hair. Wells also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 803-785-8230.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
SC lawmaker tests positive for COVID after suing Pelosi over mask rule
Dr. Christina Melton will officially join the agency on September 1, 2021.
SC Department of Ed. hires former LR5 superintendent
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools
Lottery officials say the odds of winning it all were 1 in 900,000.
Midlands woman wins $300,000 playing lottery

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Showers, thunder, and clouds return to the Midlands
This photo of Hatley, along with his name, was sent to the FBI and an investigation was launched.
SC man charged in Capitol riot to plead guilty, attorney says
Professor Richard J. Creswick, whose wife is immunocompromised, believes the law allows the...
SC Supreme Court asked to decide if UofSC can mandate masks
The incident occurred on Merritt Avenue in the Town of Ridge Spring.
One injured in shooting in Saluda County