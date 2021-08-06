SkyView
Gang member pleads guilty to possession of firearm, ammunition

(Source: Raycom images)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Raekwon Cortez Ford, 24, has pled guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to reports, in late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items were stolen, including an iPhone. One of the victims was able to track the phone to a residence in Columbia and notified the Columbia Police Department.

Deputies responded to the residence and found a number of individuals in the yard, including Ford. Ford, a gang member, was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of the stolen iPhone.

On December 4, 2019, deputies executed a search warrant on Ford’s residence. Inside they found a loaded Ruger .45 caliber handgun concealed in an air vent in Ford’s bedroom.

An analysis found Ford’s DNA was on the firearm. It was later determined that the firearm had been reported stolen from an auto break-in in Columbia in December 2018.

A ballistics analysis through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network revealed that the firearm had been used in four separate shooting incidents in Richland and Lexington counties from June through August of 2019.

Officials say Ford is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior felony convictions. Ford has prior state convictions for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a stolen weapon, breach of peace of an aggravated nature, and breach of trust.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and a local Project Safe Neighborhoods program assisted CPD with the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Stacey D. Haynes of the Columbia office is prosecuting this case.

