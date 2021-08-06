SkyView
Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Copper

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Copper is a 7-year-old, 45 pound, Treeing Walker Coonhound mix that has been homeless for almost three months.

He is super sweet! Copper is very attentive, especially when treats are involved, and already knows some great training commands.

He has done really well with other dogs at Pawmetto Lifeline, his rescuers said. He also has what we call “flexible energy,” meaning he loves to play and be active but also enjoys lounging around.

Copper has some great hound traits! Coonhounds are known for being intelligent and loving, and they enjoy spending time with humans.

This pup loves to talk and use his charming hound voice when he’s excited about something. He is very “nose driven” so he loves to sniff around and investigate his surroundings. Quite a curious guy!

Copper did test positive for heartworms when he was rescued. He has had several treatments and his caretakers are so proud of how well he has done.

During Pawmetto Lifeline’s “Dog Days of Summer” Dog Adoption Special, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, all dogs 35 pounds and up are only $50.

MORE | Pawmetto Lifeline hosting ‘Dog Days of Summer’ adoption event

The adoption fee includes the dog’s spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip and any other medical care the pup had during its time with Pawmetto Lifeline, like Copper’s heartworm treatments.

The group wants to get as many large dogs adopted as possible to make room to save more lives from euthanasia at the municipal shelters.

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Come out and find your new best friend!

