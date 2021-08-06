First Alert Forecast: Showers, Thunder, and Clouds return to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The humidity is back! And it brings the clouds and chances of rain with it!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Cloudy skies expected today and a 60% chance of some showers and thunder around lunchtime and into the afternoon and evening hours.

· Clouds stick around Saturday with a 50% chance of some on and off showers.

· The sunshine returns Sunday as highs reach the low 90s.

· Low 90s are the name of the game as a Bermuda High pressure takes hold next week, afternoon thunderstorms possible too.

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

The humidity has returned today and a small low pressure system will push north into the region bringing a 60% chance of rain and a little thunder as well. The best chance of rain is around lunchtime and then on and off showers and some thunder by the afternoon. High temperatures are in the low 80s.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Saturday the low moves to the north and we still remain under clouds with a 50% chance of rain and thunder. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s. Rain will be mainly on and off throughout the day.

wis (wis)

Sunday we have mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

wis (wis)

We’ve got a repeat performance for Monday with low 70s for lows and low 90s for highs. The chance of rain is around 20% for some afternoon showers and storms.

wis (wis)

The chance of rain goes up to 30% Tuesday as the humidity increases as a Bermuda high pressure system funnels in some more moisture to the region. So the humidity is high by early to mid next week!

Tropics:

There’s a wave (Tropical Wave Invest 92L) coming off the coast of Africa that will go into an area favorable for development. Right now it’s a 70% chance of tropical development within the next 5 days.

A group of storms that has a 20% chance of development, just east of the Lesser Antilles. The environment that this system is in is marginally conducive for development.

We’ll keep our eyes on them!

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Rain and storms early then slow clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. 50% Chance for on and off showers and thunder.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s with a 20% chance of some showers and storms in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of shower and storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.