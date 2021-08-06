CPD: Illegal firearm seized during traffic stop on Sunset Drive
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the possession of an illegal firearm.
Dominique Samuel has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen weapon.
According to reports, the firearm was seized during a traffic stop on the 1200 block of Sunset Drive.
Samuel was taken into custody at the scene. His bond has been set at $20,000.
