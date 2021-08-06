CPD: Illegal firearm seized during traffic stop on Sunset Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the possession of an illegal firearm.

Dominique Samuel has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen weapon.

According to reports, the firearm was seized during a traffic stop on the 1200 block of Sunset Drive.

Illegal firearm seized during traffic stop on Sunset Drive (Columbia Police Department)

Samuel was taken into custody at the scene. His bond has been set at $20,000.

