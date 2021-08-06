SkyView
Allyson Felix of the US wins record 10th track medal

Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.(Matthias Schrader | AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo defended her 400-meter title in a time of 48.36 seconds.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history. She came into the Tokyo Games even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind Miller-Uibo.

It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.

