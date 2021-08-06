SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel
Dr. Christina Melton will officially join the agency on September 1, 2021.
SC Department of Ed. hires former LR5 superintendent
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
SC lawmaker tests positive for COVID after suing Pelosi over mask rule
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools
Lottery officials say the odds of winning it all were 1 in 900,000.
Midlands woman wins $300,000 playing lottery

Latest News

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire
Five children died in a house fire in Illinois.
Aerials of deadly Illinois fire
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
5 children die in Illinois fire