SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day

LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day(wbrc)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - LeAnna Roberts isn’t just smart. She is laser focused. That enabled her to graduate from high school and junior college before she’s legally old enough to drive a car by herself.

Roberts posed for pictures with loved ones minutes before her first graduation ceremony Friday.

“At the time, I didn’t know Id be graduating today. But my hard work is paying off,” she told WBRC. The 15 year-old graduated from Shelton State Community College at 11am and Tuscaloosa’s Central High School several hours later. All of this is the result of hard work and a plan she worked to perfection.

“It’s important for me to get a jump start because I know what I want to do in my life,” she continued. Roberts enrolled in a dual enrollment program at the age of 13 during her ninth-grade year that allowed her to take classes at Central High School and Shelton State at the same time.

A crowd cheered her on for graduating from both schools in just two years.

“I cheered. I played tennis. I held different leadership positions throughout school so if there’s a basketball game that might not start until seven, I would come home have to do my homework and Shelton homework. So it was a lot balancing and managing my time,” Roberts added.

She starts college at the University of Alabama in less than two weeks. The new graduate wants to major in pre-med and get a masters in business administration while on her way to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, shot wife to death
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching
The collision occurred at 1:25 p.m. at I-95 northbound near the 104-mile marker.
One dead in single-vehicle Clarendon Co. collision
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Two Notch Road
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

Latest News

Gas prices in Columbia are averaging $2.82 per gallon Monday.
Gas prices remain steady in Columbia but are expected to decline soon
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference Monday morning on COVID-19, the...
Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on COVID-19
wis
FIRST ALERT- Humid this week, few storms possible each afternoon
With fewer COVID restrictions and more students calling Columbia home this fall due to...
‘We’re just ready’: Five Points businesses gear up for USC students’ return to Columbia
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the newly qualified people will be in a three-month...
Drug court in SC expands to those who need prescription meds