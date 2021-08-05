Sumter PD, family members searching for missing woman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Family members and police are asking for help to locate a missing woman.
Stacy Melissa Stevens, 49, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a business on South Pike West in Sumter.
She was reported missing early Thursday after she did not return home at night or report to work in the morning.
Stevens is 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. She drives a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with S.C. tag UST835.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
