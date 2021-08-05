Sumter PD, family members searching for missing woman

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Family members and police are asking for help to locate a missing woman.

Stacy Melissa Stevens, 49, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a business on South Pike West in Sumter.

She was reported missing early Thursday after she did not return home at night or report to work in the morning.

Stevens is 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. She drives a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with S.C. tag UST835.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

