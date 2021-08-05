SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter PD, family members searching for missing woman

Stacy Melissa Stevens, 49, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a...
Stacy Melissa Stevens, 49, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a business on South Pike West in Sumter.(Sumter Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Family members and police are asking for help to locate a missing woman.

Stacy Melissa Stevens, 49, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a business on South Pike West in Sumter.

She was reported missing early Thursday after she did not return home at night or report to work in the morning.

Stevens is 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. She drives a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with S.C. tag UST835.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
All eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 91 near the exit for Columbia Avenue.
I-26 east re-opens after tractor-trailer overturns near Chapin
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving...
New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon
Fairfield Co. Arrests
Deputies seize 100+ lbs of marijuana during Fairfield Co. arrests
Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools

Latest News

A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,780 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Thursday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting highest new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since February
Norman said he was experiencing minor symptoms and got a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which...
Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID, is fully vaccinated