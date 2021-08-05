SkyView
SC reports lowest number of first-time unemployment claims since pandemic began

For the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,341 first-time unemployment claims.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials released new data on weekly initial unemployment claims showing the lowest total received since before March 2020.

For the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,341 first-time unemployment claims. That marks the fourth consecutive drop in weekly claims and only the second time since the start of the pandemic that the total dipped below 1,500, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Greenville County had the highest total with 136 claims, followed by Richland County’s 118 and Spartanburg County’s 106.

Charleston County reported 78 and Berkeley County reported 68. Dorchester County reported 47.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $6.95 million in state and federal benefits, the data showed.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.5 billion.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

