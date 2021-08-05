SkyView
SC lawmaker tests positive for COVID after suing Pelosi over mask rule

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and masking policies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican, announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Norman said he was experiencing minor symptoms and got a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which came back positive.

“Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.

The lawmaker said he has been vaccinated since February.

Norman went on to say that he will continue working virtually while in quarantine for the next 10 days.

The congressman is one of three Republican lawmakers suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over their fines for not wearing masks on the House floor, the Associated Press reported.

Norman was fined $500 for the mask violation.

He was joined by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky in a lawsuit that claims their fines for not wearing a mask were unconstitutional. It was just filed last week.

