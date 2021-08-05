SkyView
SC Department of Ed. hires former LR5 superintendent

Dr. Christina Melton will officially join the agency on September 1, 2021.
Dr. Christina Melton will officially join the agency on September 1, 2021.(SCDOE)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education announced the hiring of a former Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent as the state’s new Director of Assessment.

Dr. Christina Melton will officially join the agency on Sept. 1, 2021.

“As a product of South Carolina public education, it is a privilege for me to have the opportunity to serve in this role,” said Melton. “Our success will influence the success of future generations in our state.”

Melton has previously held positions in LR5 as a principal, Director of Elementary Education, Chief Instructional Officer, and most recently as district superintendent.

She was appointed as superintendent in 2017 and was recently named the 2022 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

Melton resigned amidst controversy on June 16, 2021. Teachers within the district expressed their frustration, believing Melton was forced out of her position by the school board.

Prior to her service in District Five, Melton was a teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal and principal in Chester County School District.

“Dr. Melton is a dynamic leader whose passion for students’ academic success is unrivaled,” said Superintendent Molly Spearman. “It is not often that a leader of her caliber comes available to fulfill a crucial position in education. She will bring the same dedication and expertise that she has exhibited in schools, districts, and communities for over 28 years to the entire state.”

The SCDE’s current Director of Assessment, Elizabeth Jones, is retiring in September after more than 40 years of service in state government.

