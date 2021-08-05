SC attorney general investigating Columbia mayor’s mask mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A day after the mayor of Columbia issued a school mask mandate, the state’s attorney general said his office is looking into the mandate.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a short statement Thursday on Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s mask mandate:

We’ve received inquiries about the City of Columbia’s mask mandate. We’re doing research and analysis of it and expect to announce something late next week.

Benjamin said Wednesday a school mask mandate would protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the coronavirus resurgence.

Benjamin’s proclamation put the Democrat at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and the GOP-controlled state Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools. A new legislative measure prohibits mask mandates in South Carolina’s public schools.

Benjamin said he feels he has the authority to impose one for students in his city. Benjamin told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he plans to use city, not state, funds to provide masks in the city’s elementary and middle schools.

