Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID, is fully vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Norman said he was experiencing minor symptoms and got a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which came back positive.

“Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.

Norma went on to say that he will continue working virtually while in quarantine for the next 10 days.

