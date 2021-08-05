Lexington Medical Center expanding COVID-19 vaccination hours

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center is expanding the hours of operation at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Columbia.

This comes in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Midlands.

The new times and dates are effective immediately.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Individuals ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. Children ages 12 – 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Visit their website to schedule an appointment.

Drive-thru testing will also be offered:

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment time, visit their website .

To date, Lexington Medical Center has administered more than 90,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

The clinic is located at 139 Summerplace Drive in West Columbia.

