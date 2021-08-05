SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Medical Center expanding COVID-19 vaccination hours

This comes in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Midlands.
This comes in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Midlands.(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center is expanding the hours of operation at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Columbia.

This comes in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Midlands.

The new times and dates are effective immediately.

  • Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Individuals ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. Children ages 12 – 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Visit their website to schedule an appointment.

Drive-thru testing will also be offered:

  • Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment time, visit their website.

To date, Lexington Medical Center has administered more than 90,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

The clinic is located at 139 Summerplace Drive in West Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving...
New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon
All eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 91 near the exit for Columbia Avenue.
I-26 east re-opens after tractor-trailer overturns near Chapin
Fairfield Co. Arrests
Deputies seize 100+ lbs of marijuana during Fairfield Co. arrests
A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel

Latest News

Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting highest new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since February
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,780 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Thursday
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
SC lawmaker tests positive for COVID after suing Pelosi over mask rule