Kershaw County students return to classes as COVID cases surge in SC

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Today, Kershaw County welcomed students back into the classroom.

This comes at a time when COVID numbers are surging due to the latest delta variant.

While some parents are glad to have their kids back in school, others have expressed some concerns about whether or not students should have to wear masks.

Face coverings are optional at Kershaw County schools and for one mom that is perfectly okay.

“No he doesn’t want to wear a mask, so I let him get out of it last year when they had the option,” she said.

However, one 72-year-old grandmother is a little nervous about her grandson not wearing a mask.

“I take precautions because of my age and heart condition,” Judy Anderson said.

Schools officials at Wateree Elementary say they are taking some precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

These include taking student’s temperatures as they walk in, using hand sanitizer, placing plexiglass in classrooms, and enforcing social distancing.

Officials say they also haven’t forgotten about school buses either.

“We’re sanitizing the buses daily. Sometimes twice. And we’re using our sprayers on weekends to inspect the bus,” Chief Operations Officer Billy Smith said.

This is all in an effort to keep COVID-19 at bay and continue in-person learning.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed, and we’re just happy to have kids in the building,” King said.

Kershaw County currently has 53 students who have tests positive for COVID-19. 21 of those students are elementary schoolers, 14 are middle schoolers, and 18 are high schoolers.

To date, 10 staff members have tested positive for the virus. There are 5 staff members who are currently quarantined at home.

There are also an additional 115 students who are quarantined in Kershaw County.

