SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston says she’s basically been cutting unvaccinated people out of her life.

The actress told In Style she’s been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She admits that policy has resulted in losing a few people in her weekly routine who either did not get vaccinated or wouldn’t say whether they had.

The “Friends” star didn’t specify if she was talking about friends or people who work for her.

Aniston says she watches a lot of news in real life and there are many people who “just don’t listen to the facts.”

She currently portrays a character who works as a news host on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
All eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 91 near the exit for Columbia Avenue.
I-26 east re-opens after tractor-trailer overturns near Chapin
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving...
New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon
Fairfield Co. Arrests
Deputies seize 100+ lbs of marijuana during Fairfield Co. arrests
Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools

Latest News

Norman said he was experiencing minor symptoms and got a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which...
Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID, is fully vaccinated
President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Graham says he’s told Trump to ‘speak up’ on COVID vaccines
Mitchell was identified by his distinctive facial tattoos, officers say.
Columbia man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession