Graham says he’s told Trump to ‘speak up’ on COVID vaccines

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Meg Kinnard
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As he recovers from a breakthrough infection of the coronavirus, Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has urged former President Donald Trump to press his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Carolina Republican told The Associated Press on Thursday that he sees vaccines as “the antidote to the virus that’s wreaking havoc on our hospitals.”

Graham was vaccinated in December but said Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He says he’s improving and feels his symptoms would have been much worse without the vaccine.

He says Trump should “be aggressive” in calling for people to get vaccinated.

