First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry today, rain returns Friday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are in the upper 80s today and conditions are dry, for this time of year!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Lower humidity and warm temperatures today, highs are in the upper 80s.

· Friday we have a 50% chance of rain and thunder, mainly in the evening, high temps are in the mid 80s.

· There’s a 60% chance of on and off rain showers Saturday with a little thunder too.

· Sunday the chance of rain goes down to 20%, but the humidity sticks around.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure builds into the region today and will help warm us up into the upper 80s. Humidity is not that bad today as well, so get out and enjoy it!

Friday the humidity starts to return. We remain dry for most of the day, but by the late afternoon into the evening hours the chance of rain goes up to 50% as a low pressure system riding along a stationary boundary pushes northeast into the region. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Saturday we have a 60% chance of rain and storms, mainly on and off throughout the day. The low continues its trek to the northeast into NC. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

The low passes to the north and a ridge of high pressure builds, humidity also builds into the region Sunday. There’s a 20% chance of some afternoon storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.

The ridge of high pressure sits over the region and quells our chances of rain Monday. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Tropics:

There’s a wave coming off the coast of Africa that will go into an area favorable for development. Right now it’s a 50% chance of tropical development within the next 5 days.

A group of storms that has a 20% chance of development, just east of the Lesser Antilles. The environment that this system is in is marginally conducive for development.

We’ll keep our eyes on them!

Today: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, mainly in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Rain and storms early then slow clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. 60% Chance for showers and storms early.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 20% Chance for a few showers.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: 30% chance of some afternoon storms with high temps in the low 90s.

