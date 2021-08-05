EXCULSIVE: Shane Beamer interview, UofSC holds media day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock players and coaches faced reporters and photographers Thursday afternoon.

In an exclusive interview with head coach Shane Beamer, he elaborated on his excitement about starting his first fall camp as Carolina’s head coach.

“We all get in this business to get on the field with our guys,” Beamer said. “I’m excited to get back out there and be back on the football field with our players again.”

Beamer said his anticipation levels were so high, he woke up at 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

He couldn’t go back to sleep, so he got right to work.

