Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner is working to determine how a man died after his body was found in a Columbia hotel on Thursday.

It happened at Tru by Hilton on Columbiana Drive, across from the Columbiana Centre mall in Harbison.

A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.

Officers said at this time, there are no signs of foul play.

The coroner has not identified the man or released a cause of death.

Police said they are working with the coroner’s office as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.