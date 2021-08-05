SkyView
Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel

A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner is working to determine how a man died after his body was found in a Columbia hotel on Thursday.

It happened at Tru by Hilton on Columbiana Drive, across from the Columbiana Centre mall in Harbison.

Officers said at this time, there are no signs of foul play.

The coroner has not identified the man or released a cause of death.

Police said they are working with the coroner’s office as the investigation continues.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

