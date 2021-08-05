Death investigation underway after body found at Harbison hotel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner is working to determine how a man died after his body was found in a Columbia hotel on Thursday.
It happened at Tru by Hilton on Columbiana Drive, across from the Columbiana Centre mall in Harbison.
A man’s body was found in a hotel room, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
Officers said at this time, there are no signs of foul play.
The coroner has not identified the man or released a cause of death.
Police said they are working with the coroner’s office as the investigation continues.
