Columbia city leaders set to ratify state of emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City leaders are planning to meet Thursday morning to ratify Mayor Steve Benjamin’s state of emergency.

The order includes a requirement for everyone to wear a face covering in elementary and middle schools as-well-as day cares within city limits.

Mayor Benjamin says the state of emergency comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, especially among children under the age of 12 who aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Mayor Benjamin says he wants to make sure this ordinance had some accountability behind it, so he included a $100 fine that would go to district superintendents.

If the state of emergency is ratified, it would last for at least 61 days.

City Council is set to make the decision at 10 a.m..

