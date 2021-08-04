SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Video released of initial condo collapse response

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools
Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space

Latest News

Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri congresswoman, eviction fight is personal
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
Rep. Cori Bush says she hopes eviction moratorium provides families with stability
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senators try to sell $1 trillion infrastructure plan to public
FILE - Kyle Busch (18) heads into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Watkins Glen...
NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward