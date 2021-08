LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - I-26 east bound is blocked at mile marker 91 due to an overturned commercial vehicle.

S.C. Highway Patrol says to expect delays as crews work to clear the roadways.

🚨Lexington County🚨: I26 west bound is blocked at the 91mm due to an overturned commercial vehicle. Expect delays while crews work to clear the roadway! pic.twitter.com/0vBL2DyACs — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) August 4, 2021

Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.