Officials searching for man reported missing in Kershaw County
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man who has been reported missing.
Kyle Matthew Kambeitz was last seen around 1:30 p.m. driving away from his residence on Bent Tree Lane in Camden.
The vehicle he was driving is described as a black Chevy Z71 with a South Carolina license plate tag PUI856.
Anyone with information about Kyle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-425-1512.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.