Officials searching for man reported missing in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man who has been reported missing.

Kyle Matthew Kambeitz was last seen around 1:30 p.m. driving away from his residence on Bent Tree Lane in Camden.

The vehicle he was driving is described as a black Chevy Z71 with a South Carolina license plate tag PUI856.

Vehicle believed to be driven by missing man. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Kyle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-425-1512.

