Newberry County man charged with six counts of sexual assault with a minor

Michael Ray Stillinger
Michael Ray Stillinger(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Sarah Summerall
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County man was arrested and charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Michael Ray Stillinger, 53, is also charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years or younger, officials say.

The charges stem from crimes that happened from 2009 to 2013, deputies say.

“Our investigation started after a friend of the alleged victim shared information with us,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on our interviews with other people involved in the case, detectives determined Stillinger had sexual contact with a minor multiple times between 2009 and 2013.”

The sheriff says Stillinger showed sexual content to a minor on his phone in 2009 and 2010.

He was arrested Monday night and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

