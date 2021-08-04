SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

NASCAR said the update to its protocols was being implemented on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. Masks will not be required outdoors at NASCAR events, provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID-19 restrictions in mid-June and Watkins Glen International announced three days later that its grandstands would be fully open to spectators for its NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Friday.

Last year’s Cup race at Watkins Glen was switched to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of COVID-19.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools
Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space

Latest News

Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri congresswoman, eviction fight is personal
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
Rep. Cori Bush says she hopes eviction moratorium provides families with stability
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senators try to sell $1 trillion infrastructure plan to public