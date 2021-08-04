SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

LIVE AT 4:30: Columbia mayor to announce state of emergency requiring masks in public schools

This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin will announce a state of emergency for the city of Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes in an effort to fight the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, especially among children who cannot get vaccinated, the mayor said.

The emergency declaration will require face coverings be worn by all faculty, staff, children over the age of two, and visitors in all buildings at public and private schools or day cares.

There is a proviso in the state budget saying any public school requiring masks could lose funding.

Benjamin told City Council on Tuesday to prepare for a court battle over the legality of the proviso.

RELATED | Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools

Watch the mayor’s announcement live right here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space

Latest News

Michael Ray Stillinger
Newberry County man charged with six counts of sexual assault with a minor
All eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 91 near the exit for Columbia Avenue.
Overturned vehicle leaves I-26 east blocked near Chapin
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,035 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Wednesday
Fairfield Co. Arrests
Deputies seize 100+ lbs of marijuana during Fairfield Co. arrests