Lexington One adding more virtual learning options weeks before start of school year

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - With its school year starting in just two weeks, one Midlands district is adding more virtual learning options for students.

Lexington County School District One emailed parents Monday, informing them that elementary school students would now be allowed to enroll in the Lexington One Online Learning Academy, or LOOLA, for the upcoming school year, as long as enough families sign up.

Previously, LOOLA had only been open to students in grades 6 through 12.

In the email, the district cited increased parent interest “because COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lexington County and state mandates limit our safety mitigation strategies.” DHEC data shows the number of reported COVID cases in Lexington County has more than tripled in just the last two full weeks of reporting, from 3,604 in the week of July 17 to 13,195 in the week of July 31.

A proviso in the state budget said school districts that enforce mask mandates during the upcoming school year could face a reduction in state funding, though DHEC and the CDC recommend the use of masks for all people when indoors at school, especially when physical distancing is not possible.

“It was more of a relief. I was talking about doing the K-12 schooling, but I wanted to keep Olivia in her district,” Lexington One parent Meghin Mobley said.

Mobley said she enrolled her daughter, Olivia, an incoming third-grader, in LOOLA as soon as she received the email announcing the expansion to elementary students.

However, she said she would not have made that same decision earlier in the summer, but circumstances recently changed.

“My son, he’s 20 months, he was just at the hospital for RSV, so to keep him separated from those germs, I wanted my daughter to, I guess, do virtual,” she said.

With the school year starting Aug. 17, Lexington One families have to decide if they will opt for virtual learning by this Friday at 5 p.m. to allow for time to adjust staffing and get everyone ready for the first day back.

The district is asking families that enroll in LOOLA to commit to it for the entire fall semester.

Mobley said she will reevaluate in a few months if Olivia will stick with virtual learning for the second half of the year.

“Elementary kids need to be with each other. I do believe of that,” Mobley said. “But kids are germy, so I had to make this decision, and it’s tough on her because I think most of her friends are going back face-to-face.”

Lexington One was among the 33 districts around South Carolina that the state Board of Education had previously approved to offer 100% virtual learning in the upcoming school year.

The Department of Education has said more districts could be added to that group at the board’s meeting this month.

