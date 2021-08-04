Lexington Co. offering financial help to residents impacted by COVID-19

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of Lexington County who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic now have the option to apply for financial help through the county’s “LexCo CARES Program.”

The county says the program was created to help those who lost their jobs, had working hours cut, or had loss of income because of the pandemic.

Renters and homeowners will be able to apply for up to six consecutive months of rental, mortgage, and utility financial help.

To qualify you to have to be a Lexington County resident and must have an annual income that is at or below 80% of the area median income.

Residents must also be able to prove that they are past due or unable to pay all or part of their rent, mortgage, and utilities.

Finally, applicants can not have already received assistance from another funding source.

To apply for the LexCo CARES Program, click here. For application questions or submittals email lexcocares@lex-co.com or call 803-785-8121.

