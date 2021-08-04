SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Co. offering financial help to residents impacted by COVID-19

Lexington Co. offering financial help to residents impacted by COVID-19
Lexington Co. offering financial help to residents impacted by COVID-19(Drew Aunkst)
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of Lexington County who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic now have the option to apply for financial help through the county’s “LexCo CARES Program.”

The county says the program was created to help those who lost their jobs, had working hours cut, or had loss of income because of the pandemic.

Renters and homeowners will be able to apply for up to six consecutive months of rental, mortgage, and utility financial help.

To qualify you to have to be a Lexington County resident and must have an annual income that is at or below 80% of the area median income.

Residents must also be able to prove that they are past due or unable to pay all or part of their rent, mortgage, and utilities.

Finally, applicants can not have already received assistance from another funding source.

To apply for the LexCo CARES Program, click here. For application questions or submittals email lexcocares@lex-co.com or call 803-785-8121.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
In just two days, 13 people were injured in shootings in Richland County, the Sheriff’s...
13 people hurt in 4 different shootings in Richland County over the weekend

Latest News

Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools
‘This is a part of doing business now’: Business leaders urge employee vaccinations
‘This is a part of doing business now’: Business leaders urge employee vaccinations
‘This is a part of doing business now’: Business leaders urge employee vaccinations
‘This is a part of doing business now’: Business leaders urge employee vaccinations
Most SC politicians in Congress share they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine