George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' hits a milestone

FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New...
FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 1992. Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year. The original 23-track album — complete with hits “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What Is Life” and “My Sweet Lord” — has been remixed for the anniversary editions from Capitol/UMe and are now augmented with 47 demos and outtakes, 42 of them previously unreleased.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — George Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year with a ton of music.

The original 1970 collection was audacious for it’s time — the first triple studio album in rock history, a virtual flurry of vinyl.

The various anniversary editions out this week make that look quaint, containing eight LPs or five CDs with the remixed album, demos, outtakes and jams.

Dhani Harrison, Harrison’s son spearheaded the new collection and calls it a “family time capsule.”

He adds it might make the perfect post-pandemic soundtrack.

