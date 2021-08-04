Exclusive look inside Lexington Medical Center’s COVID unit

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The COVID floors of Lexington Medical Center are filling up quickly with patients who’ve contracted the delta variant of COVID-19.

As COVID patients fight for their lives on ventilators, they still cannot have any visitors.

Hospital officials say they currently have 99 patients with COVID. That number is up from 86 in the hospital Monday and 92 on Tuesday.

Lexington Medical Center Dr. Brent Powers says the average age of a hospitalized patient from COVID is 50 years old.

The youngest COVID patient currently in the hospital is 22 years old.

Additionally, a pregnant woman from labor and delivery is in the ICU with COVID.

Doctors say 80% of patients with COVID have not been vaccinated. As a result, they are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“One of our ICU nurses just finished a 21-hour stretch so they’re having to work longer and harder,” said Dr. Powers. “Get your shot and get it now. It protects you by 8 fold.”

Dr. Powers is worried schools going back to class without a mask mandate will increase the number of patients in the hospital even more.

However, Dr. Powers will not have to worry as much since the Columbia mayor has mandated wearing masks in schools.

