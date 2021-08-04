Deputies seize 100+ lbs of marijuana during Fairfield Co. arrests

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and DEA conducted a search warrant and seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana on July 21.

Deputies conducted the search at 186 Bishop Squirewell Rd., located in the Ridgeway area of Fairfield County.

Brian Boulware, Curtis Boulware, and Lawrence Neal were the men arrested.

The three were charged with trafficking marijuana in excess of 100 pounds, deputies said.

