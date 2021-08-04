Columbia man charged in connection with shooting at gas station

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man accused of shooting at a gas station employee last week has been arrested.

Ruben Christopher Garrick Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and gun possession crimes.

PREVIOUS STORY | Officials investigating shooting at Columbia gas station

“Evidence collected in this case shows Garrick fired at least 10 times into the Spinx store on Piney Grove Road the morning of July 27,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Security camera footage shows the situation started as an argument between Garrick and a store employee. Witness statements line up with what we’ve seen on the video.”

According to reports, Garrick was seen on surveillance footage pulling a gun out of his waistband while inside the store.

Deputies say he was standing outside the business when he fired in the direction of the store employee.

On August 3rd, Garrick was taken into custody at a Richland County hotel by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.