Coastal Carolina University launching scholarship giveaways as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University students could win full-ride scholarships for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school announced the Teal Nation Vaccinations Incentives Program on Wednesday, awarding four $2,500 scholarships each week for 10 weeks in each upcoming semester.

CCU will also give away two grand prize scholarships as part of the program, which includes full tuition, room and board for one full semester.

“I have read about other places and other institutions that are doing this but I don’t think that anyone is doing it quite as aggressively as we are,” CCU President Michael T. Benson said in a statement. “We have been talking about ways that we can make our campus safe, so the board of trustees approved our putting aside $300,000 to use to incentivize students. We are pretty excited about it. And, I hope students will take it seriously.”

The university also says it will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff, but keeping campus safe against the coronavirus remains “a high priority.”

Here’s how the program works, according to CCU:

CCU students who have been fully vaccinated can participate in a weekly, random drawing to win one of four $2,500 scholarships.

Weekly scholarship drawings will be conducted for 10 weeks each semester during the 2021-22 academic year.

Weekly winners will be contacted via email.

Scholarship winners will be officially announced each Friday.

CCU students who have been fully vaccinated are also eligible to win one of two Grand Prize Scholarship Awards, which will be announced near the conclusion of each semester during the 2021-22 academic year.

Winners of the Grand Prize Scholarship Awards will be contacted via email.

Winners of the $2,500 scholarships will be announced each Friday beginning Sept. 24 through Dec. 3, with an exception made for the week of Thanksgiving. Giveaways will resume in the spring semester.

Grand prize winners will be announced each on Dec. 6 and on April 28, 2022.

CCU’s Student Health Services was also recently approved to administer the Moderna vaccine. Students can register to be vaccinated on campus online or by calling 843-349-6543. Those who are vaccinated at SHS will be automatically entered into future drawings in the Teal Nation Vaccinations Incentives Program.

Students who have already been vaccinated can click here to upload their vaccination cards or email them to shsmedrec@coastal.edu.

