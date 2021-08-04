Billie Jean Shaw anchors WIS News at 7 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Billie Jean is an Emmy-nominated and award-winning journalist who rejoined the WIS news team in August 2021 after spending four years at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While in Charlotte, Billie Jean excelled in many roles including morning reporter, general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.

Known for her ability to easily connect with viewers, Billie Jean landed several exclusives while in Charlotte including exclusive coverage of a week-long manhunt for an accused mass murderer in Chester, SC; the 2017 ambush and murder of a York County, SC detective; the election of Charlotte’s first female Mayor; the FBI investigation into unlawful arrests made by the former sheriff of Chester County, SC; and the death of South Carolina’s first black chief justice, Earnest Finney.

She also created, hosted and produced “For The Culture,” a segment highlighting and educating people on issues and topics in communities of color.

Before spending time in Charlotte, Billie Jean was a general assignment reporter at WIS, where she was well-known for her exclusive reporting.

In 2015, she was one of the first reporters to the scene of the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.

Just hours after the devastating crime, Billie Jean was the first to report the details surrounding the shooting before any local or national network. Months later, in an exclusive interview, Billie Jean sat down with the adult survivors as they gave a chilling account of the horrifying night.

In 2016, Billie Jean was the first reporter to speak with the family and attorney of Keith Scott. Scott was fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenberg police officer. His death sparked several nights of protests.

She also covered South Carolina’s historic 2015 floods, produced and co-hosted a Millennial Town Hall during the 2016 elections and landed exclusive one-on-one interviews with 2016 presidential candidates.

Billie Jean graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in Mass Communications with a minor in Marketing. During her time at Winthrop, she worked in Washington, DC covering political news on Capitol Hill and issues in the community.

After graduation, Billie Jean was hired as an Assignment Desk Editor and Digital Journalist at the FOX affiliate in Charlotte, NC. While at FOX, Billie Jean was the first to report on the historic Civil Rights case of the “Friendship Nine,” breaking the news that a judge would overturn the men’s 54-year-old convictions. It was a compelling and emotional story that went on to capture national headlines.

In 2017, the South Carolina Senate recognized Billie Jean’s work by issuing a proclamation applauding her professionalism and service to the community.

In 2019, Billie Jean was selected by the South Carolina Education Association to receive the prestigious School Bell Award. The award is given to journalists who have made an outstanding impact in the community by reporting positive roles in public education.

She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Billie Jean, a native of Manning, South Carolina, her fiancé Michael and their two daughters, Khari and Khaza, are ecstatic to return to the Midlands and serve the community!