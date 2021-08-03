SkyView
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

The CDC announced new guidance saying you should get tested if you’re exposed to the virus, even if you’re fully vaccinated.
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You're fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
By Paige Pauroso
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re on your side helping walk through all the changes that have been coming out with COVID and masks.

The CDC updated its guidelines about who needs to get tested or quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID and the new guidance applies to those who are fully vaccinated.

This comes after the COVID Delta variant continues to surge in the community.

“I really think if we had more vaccinated people it would have been less of an issue. IN a way, us as a society, collectively, it’s our fault,” said Dr. Ryan Shelton, with Tryon Medical Partners. “Delta variant is really picking up. and unfortunately, it spreads even easier than the previous predominant strains of COVID-19.”

The CDC says if you are fully vaccinated and come into contact with someone who has tested positive or is experiencing symptoms, you need to get tested 3-5 days after exposure. They also say you need to wear a mask for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result.

Some are already listening to the new guidance.

“To make sure we don’t contaminate any more people. I’d advise other people to get a test or get vaccinated. It’s a good thing, everyone should do it,” said Julio, while in line for testing.

But you might ask yourself, why do you need to get tested if you have the vaccine? There’s a small chance you can get COVID after being vaccinated. Those cases are called breakthrough cases.

Since the pandemic, there have been nearly 7,297 potential breakthrough cases in North Carolina, resulting in 383 hospitalizations and 66 deaths nationwide.

According to the NCDHHS, the numbers should be considered preliminary and are subject to change. The increase in breakthrough cases is due to the current surge in cases and also includes potential breakthrough cases from earlier weeks that were not identified in previous linkages.

But still, doctors say the best way to protect yourself is to get the vaccine. In North Carolina, 92 percent of cases and 94 percent of deaths since the beginning of May are people who aren’t vaccinated.

“I thought I was literally going to die. I called my sister and said I need you to check on me every two hours,” said Angel who was also in line for testing.

She said once she can, she’s getting the COVID vaccination.

“After having it, I’d rather be vaccinated to prevent from getting it again, because it was bad,” she said.

The show you how contagious the delta variant can be, the CDC says the original version of COVID could infect up to two additional people. This new Delta variant can infect five.

