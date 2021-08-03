Woman’s body found on side of road in Chester County identified

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating after the body of a woman was found on the side of the road in Chester County Monday morning.

Deputies say the body of Linda W. Robinson was found in an area on Carpenter Road off Highway 72,

Robinson, 63, of Fairfield County, was last seen at the Walmart Aug. 2.

Deputies are searching for a light-blue 2009 Honda Odyssey van with SC tag NMW-557. The vehicle is damaged on the right side.

Homeowners and businesses are asked to review video camera footage and alert law enforcement if this vehicle was seen passing their area anytime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, August 2

