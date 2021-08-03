SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman in hospital after shooting at Columbia mobile home park

Deputies responded to the Regency Mobile Home Park on Alpine Road after reports of a shooting
Deputies responded to the Regency Mobile Home Park on Alpine Road after reports of a shooting(Source: Gray News)
By Sarah Summerall
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman is in the hospital after an early morning shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to the Regency Mobile Home Park on Alpine Road after reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officials say. This is across the street from Cardinal Newman School.

A home and a vehicle were damaged during the shooting, deputies say.

Police say the victim was inside the home when she was hit with debris after bullets hit the home.

Crews rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
In just two days, 13 people were injured in shootings in Richland County, the Sheriff’s...
13 people hurt in 4 different shootings in Richland County over the weekend

Latest News

The University of South Carolina says they are backing out of their previously set policy of...
UofSC no longer requiring face masks in campus buildings
Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunder’s mother dies in Orlando
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting
A Cassatt man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff on Tidwell Town Road, deputies say.
Suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff involving armed, naked man in Kershaw County, deputies say