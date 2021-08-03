Woman in hospital after shooting at Columbia mobile home park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman is in the hospital after an early morning shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to the Regency Mobile Home Park on Alpine Road after reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officials say. This is across the street from Cardinal Newman School.

A home and a vehicle were damaged during the shooting, deputies say.

Police say the victim was inside the home when she was hit with debris after bullets hit the home.

Crews rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.