WIS partners with Red Cross to host blood drive on Aug. 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 has announced it will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

It will be held on Thursday, August 5 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Donation locations include:

Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (this location is only open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

Spring Valley Presbyterian Church

The University of South Carolina Arts and Letters Building

Prisma Health Parkridge

Lexington Urgent Care

“The Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients, but we can’t do it alone. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood” Executive Director for Central SC Rebecca Jordan said. “That’s why we’re grateful to partners like WIS and the generous blood donors who roll up a sleeve to help patients right here in the Midlands and across the country. An hour of your time this summer can truly help save a life.”

The blood drive aims to help restock hospital shelves during a severe national blood shortage. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are encouraged to make an appointment.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code “WIS”, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.