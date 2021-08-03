SkyView
UofSC no longer requiring face masks in campus buildings

The University of South Carolina says they are backing out of their previously set policy of enforcing face coverings this coming school year.(UofSC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina says they are backing out of their previously set policy of enforcing face coverings this coming school year.

Last week, President Harris Pastides said face coverings would be require at all times inside all campus buildings.

Pastides issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding the face covering policy for the Columbia campus during the fall semester:

“Last week, I authorized face coverings for our university community because my top priority is the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff. During my training in epidemiology, there was a maxim about transmissible diseases like COVID-19 that stated, ‘No one can be safe until everyone is safe.’ I also remember the eradication of smallpox in 1980 through vaccination, as well as the effective vaccine control of polio, measles, mumps, rubella and other serious illnesses when I was a child. There were some side effects to the vaccines, as there are with every medication, but without doubt vaccines have saved millions of lives. Because vaccination cannot be required in South Carolina, I felt that face coverings would go a long way in preventing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is highly contagious, on campus. I did not think that the law precluded this action.

Yesterday, the University of South Carolina received a legal opinion from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson stating that the General Assembly intended to prohibit public universities from requiring the wearing of masks in their buildings. In light of this opinion, the university will not require anyone to wear face coverings in our buildings, except when in university health care facilities and when utilizing campus public transportation, effective August 3. We continue to strongly encourage the use of face coverings indoors, except in private offices or residence hall rooms or while eating in campus dining facilities.

I deeply respect all persons’ rights to make their own choices, and I respect our federal and state governments’ roles in guiding our university. I remain committed to encouraging all Gamecocks to wear face coverings and to get vaccinated for the benefit of themselves and others.”

RELATED STORY | S.C. Attorney General’s Office says UofSC violating law by requiring masks at campus buildings

Pastides letter said the repeal of the mandate went into effect Tuesday.

