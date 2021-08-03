SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tyson Foods to require all U.S. workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This makes Tysons the largest food company to require vaccinations, according to the company.

Almost half of its workers are already vaccinated for the virus, the company said.

The company will give workers $200 to its frontline employees to support its efforts.

A release by the company said all office workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 and all other workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
In just two days, 13 people were injured in shootings in Richland County, the Sheriff’s...
13 people hurt in 4 different shootings in Richland County over the weekend

Latest News

20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting
A Cassatt man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff on Tidwell Town Road, deputies say.
Suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff involving armed, naked man in Kershaw County, deputies say
Oklahoma Republican Party
Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”