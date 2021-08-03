Suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff involving armed, naked man in Kershaw County, deputies say

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - A Cassatt man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff on Tidwell Town Road in Kershaw County, deputies say.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff started around 5 p.m. on Monday when a naked suspect allegedly forced entry into a residence with a handgun. Deputies say the victim struggled with the suspect until the suspect bit the victim.

Officials say the victim was then able to push the suspect away and lock him outside.

Deputies say the suspect, Rashae Lamar Allen Jr., 21, ran away firing at least three shots with his handgun before barricading himself inside his nearby residence.

Law enforcement surrounded Allen’s residence and negotiators began attempts to call him out with a P.A. system. Deputies say Allen refused to communicate or exit his residence.

After hours of unsuccessful negotiations, law enforcement then deployed tear gas inside.

According to deputies, Allen still refused to exit or communicate.

Officials say SLED’s robot was then called to make entry but was unable to locate Allen inside.

Law enforcement then began looking under the residence where contact was made with Allen. Additional tear gas was used which lead to the suspect exiting the opposite side of the residence and into the custody of law enforcement.

Officials say Allen was treated at the scene by EMS and transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He is now at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

“Great multi-agency teamwork led to the safe arrest of this violent offender. It is always good when a dangerous incident like this can end safely for everyone, even the suspect,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Boan says Allen will be charged with burglary 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, as well as outstanding warrants from other agencies.

