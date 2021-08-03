SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff involving armed, naked man in Kershaw County, deputies say

A Cassatt man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff on Tidwell Town Road, deputies say.
A Cassatt man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff on Tidwell Town Road, deputies say.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - A Cassatt man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff on Tidwell Town Road in Kershaw County, deputies say.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff started around 5 p.m. on Monday when a naked suspect allegedly forced entry into a residence with a handgun. Deputies say the victim struggled with the suspect until the suspect bit the victim.

Officials say the victim was then able to push the suspect away and lock him outside.

Deputies say the suspect, Rashae Lamar Allen Jr., 21, ran away firing at least three shots with his handgun before barricading himself inside his nearby residence.

Law enforcement surrounded Allen’s residence and negotiators began attempts to call him out with a P.A. system. Deputies say Allen refused to communicate or exit his residence.

After hours of unsuccessful negotiations, law enforcement then deployed tear gas inside.

According to deputies, Allen still refused to exit or communicate.

Officials say SLED’s robot was then called to make entry but was unable to locate Allen inside.

Law enforcement then began looking under the residence where contact was made with Allen. Additional tear gas was used which lead to the suspect exiting the opposite side of the residence and into the custody of law enforcement.

Officials say Allen was treated at the scene by EMS and transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He is now at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

“Great multi-agency teamwork led to the safe arrest of this violent offender. It is always good when a dangerous incident like this can end safely for everyone, even the suspect,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Boan says Allen will be charged with burglary 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, as well as outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
In just two days, 13 people were injured in shootings in Richland County, the Sheriff’s...
13 people hurt in 4 different shootings in Richland County over the weekend

Latest News

Oklahoma Republican Party
Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Today for periods of heavy rain
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom